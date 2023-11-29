Stamp dissects her wild body shot finishes over Ham Seo Hee, Alyse Anderson

To say that three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex had a magnificent run in 2023 would be a massive understatement.

The Thai megastar went 3-0 under the world’s largest martial arts organization this year, including back-to-back sensational finishes that turned her into a global phenomenon.

In a recent interview on The New York Post Sports’ MMA YouTube page, Stamp recalled her last two victories, which ended by way of her signature body blows.

After conquering the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks, Stamp chased greatness at ONE Fight Night 14 last September against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE atomweight MMA crown.

After a back-and-forth affair in the first two rounds, the 26-year-old took over in round 3 and unloaded on a brutal assault of knees and punches to the body to realize her lifelong dream.

“I saw that Ham was getting tired and that her weak point was like the body shot, so I went for it,” Stamp shared.

Stamp recalls the nasty fight-ending sequence that folded Alyse Anderson

To earn that shot at MMA gold, Stamp had to get past Alyse Anderson first in the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, Colorado last May.

On a night filled with incredible finishes, the Thai fan-favorite had the loudest ovation of all when she blasted ‘Lil Savage’ with one brutal liver kick that sent her crashing to the mat in agony.

In the same interview, Stamp said she saw an opening in round 2 and capitalized on Anderson’s mishaps to land her fight-ending strike.

“For Alyse I was kneeing to the body, and then I saw that [Anderson] wasn’t breathing properly, so I was able to kick the body and sort of explode the body at the same time.”

Rewatch Stamp vs. Alyse Anderson: