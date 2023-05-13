Stamp Fairtex revealed that she was drawn to Muay Thai at an early age after being bullied in school.

The Thai fan-favorite scored her 10th career win in mixed martial arts at ONE Fight Night 10, putting away budding contender Alyse Anderson with a beautifully timed body kick in the second round of their main card bout. The win not only solidified herself as the No. 1 atomweight contender, but also landed her an interim ONE world title fight against veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Following her big win in the ‘Mile High City’, Stamp Fairtex spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, sharing details on her already iconic career and how it all got started:

“When I was in preschool I got picked on a lot. Until one day I went to my mom and said that’s enough. I want to learn Muay Thai to protect myself,” Stamp revealed. “My mother asked my father to teach me because my father was a Muay Thai fighter before as well. He taught me.”

At 25 years old, Stamp Fairtex has already made history, becoming the first fighter in ONE history to become a two-sport world champion. She captured both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles. Next, she will attempt to make history once again by becoming the promotion’s only three-sport champion.

When and where her interim title showdown with Ham Seo Hee goes down is yet to be determined, but fans will no doubt be waiting with bated breath for the highly anticipated atomweight clash.

