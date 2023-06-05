Stamp Fairtex believes now is the time for her to become atomweight queen

Stamp Fairtex’s dream to become a three-sport ONE world champion is still within grasp.

Now older, wiser, and so much better, Stamp believes she has learned from her mistakes and is ready to fulfill her destiny.

Despite falling short of the goal last year, the Thai megastar has earned herself another shot at historic supremacy, this time against Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world title.

While ONE Championship has yet to confirm a date for the clash between two of the best female MMA fighters in the world today, it has already generated a ton of buzz from fans and pundits alike.

Stamp, after all, is a former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, who wanted to complete the trifecta by winning a mixed martial arts world title.

She took the MMA world by storm and eventually earned a shot against divisional queen Angela Lee at ONE X. However, despite a valiant effort, the Pattaya native ultimately fell short in the end, succumbing to a rear-naked choke from ‘Unstoppable’.

Stamp licked her wounds and continued getting better since then, and we saw the culmination of her hard work at the promotion’s on-location US debut event, ONE Fight Night 10 last month.

The 25-year-old crushed Alyse Anderson’s own world title aspirations with one hellacious liver kick that sent the entire arena into a state of pandemonium.

That victory also secured her ticket against the dangerous Ham Seo Hee, who’s 3-0 under the ONE banner.

In an interview with the Singapore-based organization, Stamp shared why the results will differ in her second shot at MMA gold:

“I have more experience now. I think this is going to be a different fight. I want the belt.”

For now, we’ll have to patiently wait for the date of this epic clash. In the meantime, Prime Video members in North America can relive the replay Stamp’s heroics at ONE Fight Night 10, free of charge.

