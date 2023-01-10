At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Stamp Fairtex has the opportunity to add another career accomplishment to her resume.

Through her run with the promotion, Stamp has already accomplished a lot of things and made history in the past, helping her to become a huge star in the promotion.

The Thai star instantly shook up ONE Championship upon her arrival by becoming the promotion’s first-ever two-sport world champion, holding the atomweight belts in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Transitioning to MMA, Stamp used her elite striking skills to win the 2021 Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix and earn herself a world title shot against Angela Lee at ONE X.

In her first appearance of 2023, Stamp will make history again when she competes in the promotion’s second-ever mixed-rules contest. As she prepares to face Anissa Meksen, Stamp Fairtex spoke about having another opportunity to test herself in different ways.

In an interview with ONE Championship she said:

“I’m going to start the year with a mixed rules superfight. It will be a great opportunity to write a new page in my history book, to create my own legacy.”

In a battle between two of the best strikers in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex would seemingly have an edge in this contest against Anissa Meksen thanks to her high-level MMA experience.

Free full fight: Stamp Fairtex taps out Ritu Phogat in ONE women’s atomweight World Grand Prix final

This Friday night, Stamp Fairtex returns to the circle as ONE Championship kicks off its year with ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, the Thai fan favorite will look to put on a show in front of her home fans when she meets fellow elite striker Anissa Meksen in the promotion’s second-ever mixed-rules fight.

Before she dances her way down the ramp on January 13 for this huge clash, ONE Championship has been looking back on some of Stamp’s best performances inside the circle.

In 2021, Stamp won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, defeating Ritu Phogat in the final. With her MMA experience being a big factor in her upcoming contest with Meksen, her performance in the final is now available to re-watch in full on YouTube:

“Gear up for Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex’s highly anticipated mixed rules super-fight with striking legend Anissa Meksen on January 13 by reliving her insane grappling display against Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat in the 2021 ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final!”

Stamp Fairtex ran through the competition during the World Grand Prix in 2021, earning a shot at atomweight queen Angela Lee in the process. Stamp came up short in her first MMA world title bid against Lee, but sitting as the No.1-ranked contender in the division, a decisive win over Meksen could earn her a rematch.

