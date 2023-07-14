Stamp Fairtex breaks down ‘game of wits’ between Superlek and Tagir Khalilov

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is excited over the about-to-happen clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tagir Khalilov, seeing it as a game of wits.

The two top-class Muay Thai fighters battle it out at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will serve as the headlining fight for the event, which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship, former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp said the Superlek-Tagir Khalilov showdown is going to be a barnburner and the outcome could easily go either way.

She said:

“This fight will definitely be a must-watch fight. First things first: Tagir’s style is focused on offense, while Superlek’s style is to find an opening from his opponent’s attack and counter. This is a real game of wits. Whoever gets a clean shot first will get a chance to win.”

Superlek was last in action on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22, where knocked out towering opponent Nabil Anane in the first round.

The upcoming fight is also the fourth appearance of the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in ONE Championship this year as he was also in action in January and March.

Tagir Khalilov, for his part, has won back-to-back matches heading into the contest.

‘Samingpri’ sent Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi to a technical knockout (uppercut) loss in the opening round last December in Manila. Then, in March, he defeated another Thai in Black Panther by KO (body shot) in the first round.

Stamp, meanwhile, last fought in May at ONE’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, winning over American Alyse Anderson by second-round knockout (body kick).

She is set to return to action in September against South Korean Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight mixed martial arts world title.