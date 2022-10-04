Stamp Fairtex not closing the door on Muay Thai and kickboxing return but needs to reach a goal first

Stamp Fairtex made a successful return to the Circle during the stacked ONE on Prime Video 2 card on Friday evening. The former two-sport world champion defeated No. 5 ranked contender Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan via unanimous decision in an entertaining three-round scrap.

Following the contest, Stamp was asked about getting another shot at atomweight queen Angela Lee. In response, the Thai star dropped an interesting tidbit about her potential future in combat sports.

“I want to go all the way [in] MMA. I want to challenge Angela Lee for her world title again before I go back to Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

While Stamp Fairtex is clearly intent on becoming an MMA world champion under the ONE Championship banner, she plans on returning to the art of eight limbs and kickboxing at some point in her career. Stamp, of course, is a former ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

In her promotional debut at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes, Stamp defeated Kai Ting Chuang to capture the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Four months later, she added the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship to her collection when she defeated Janet Todd at ONE: Call to Greatness. Back-to-back world title wins made Stamp the first fighter in ONE history to carry belts in two separate sports simultaneously.

A mixed-rules bout with Anissa Meksen is next for Stamp Fairtex

ONE Championship will head back to Thailand, bringing fans ONE on Prime Video 6 live from Impact Arena in Bangkok. The promotion is expected to bring out the big guns for his long-awaited return to the country.

Already announced for the event is the promotion’s second mixed-rules bout featuring Stamp Fairtex, and seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen.

With over 100 career wins and undefeated in the Circle, ‘C18’ be featured in arguably the biggest fight of her career thus far opposite one of the most entertaining strikers in the world in an innovative bout.

For Stamp Fairtex, the match wouldn’t affect her atomweight ranking, but it could bring her closer to another match with divisional queen Angela Lee. Take the case of Demetrious Johnson, for instance.

After a devastating knockout loss in his first meeting with former flyweight king Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson rebounded with a win over Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the promotion’s first-ever mixed rules bout at ONE X. Five months later, Johnson would defeat Moraes in an instant classic to capture his first ONE world championship.

