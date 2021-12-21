Stamp Fairtex continues celebration by giving back

Stamp Fairtex may be a global superhero on the global stage of ONE Championship, but she knows that there are other heroes who stepped up during this challenging year.

The newly crowned ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion took time to celebrate her victory by visiting the Pattaya City Hospital to show her appreciation for front-line workers.

Stamp Fairtex shares some goodies to hospital staff | [Photos: Fairtex Gym]

ONE Championship, together with Fairtex Gym and Stamp Fairtex, shared some goodies with the staff. The top-ranked women’s atomweight also posed for some pictures and signed some memorabilia.

Stamp Fairtex poses for pictures with some nurses | [Photo: Fairtex Gym]

Since she was 18 years old, Stamp Fairtex has become a fixture in the Pattaya community as a member of the famed Fairtex gym as a full-time combat sports athlete. Her visit to the Pattaya City Hospital was a chance for her to connect with the local community and share stories of inspiration with frontline heroes.

Fairtex Gym had a grand celebration in her honor to celebrate the tournament win. This was attended by close family and friends of the gym. However, it was only fitting that Stamp Fairtex shared the overflowing love she has received with these front-line workers who, like her, have overcome tough challenges this year.

Stamp Fairtex getting ready for a new year

With a new year coming, Stamp Fairtex took the opportunity to seek the support of her fellow heroes as she embarks on the tough task of challenging Angela Lee for her ONE women’s atomweight world title.

‘Unstoppable’ has defeated all those who have come for her world title and is looking to add Stamp Fairtex to her list of victims.

However, Stamp Fairtex is a champion in her own right. A former ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, the Thai bested some of the toughest women in the division by winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

During the tournament final, Stamp Fairtex slapped an armbar on grappling and wrestling standout Ritu Phogat and forced her to tap in the second round. Few could have predicted that Fairtex would win by submission, but it was a fitting statement to lay her claim as the rightful challenger to the division’s longest-reigning queen.

Could Stamp Fairtex be the one to dethrone the only woman to hold the division’s world title, or will Angela Lee make a successful return to the circle to continue her stronghold at the top?

