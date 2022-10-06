“I have my team at Fairtex” - Stamp Fairtex credits her coaches for her improved ground game 

Stamp Fairtex recently credited her coaches for improving her ground game after she was tested by one of the toughest grapplers in the division.

The Thai superstar joined the main roster of ONE Championship in 2018. She immediately made an impact by claiming the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

She later set her sights on claiming a world title in a third sport, and since 2021, has exclusively competed in MMA competition. Despite spending the majority of her life training in Muay Thai, learning a new art form like jiu-jitsu and wrestling came naturally.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtexfinishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! 💪 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… https://t.co/ODNjJ474Ks

After earning her ninth MMA victory against Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend, Stamp thanked her grappling team for helping her exercise her ground game against such a tough opponent.

She told ONE Championship:

“I have my team at Fairtex. Coach Frank and Benarm Arumi. They all have been training me so hard for this.”

Stamp Fairtex’s submission game has improved significantly over the last few matches. She conquered ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix finalist and Commonwealth wrestling gold medalist Ritu Phogat in 2021, beating her at her own game until she found the armbar.

Even Stamp’s takedowns and submission defense have grown even stronger, which was evident against Phogat and when she faced Angela Lee earlier this year.

In preparation for challenging Lee for the ONE atomweight world title, Stamp Fairtex trained for months to make sure her grappling defense was solid. She came razor-close to finishing Lee with a liver shot in the first round. However, Lee’s grappling skills eventually wore her down en route to a submission.

According to Stamp Fairtex, there’s more work to be done. Still, there’s no denying that she’s just as dangerous on the feet as she is on the ground, which is a testament to the hard work she’s been putting in before each new fight.

“Who saw that coming?” - Watch Stamp Fairtex finish Ritu Phogat

Stamp Fairtex’s ultimate goal is to become an MMA world champion. Having conquered two world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing at just 21 years old, it was almost inevitable for her to transition to MMA and become one of its brightest stars.

The popular superstar already had five wins under her belt before entering the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament last year. Standing in her way in the final was 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ritu Phogat.

To the shock of the world, Stamp stuffed Phogat’s takedown attempts with mastery, demoralizing the wrestling champion’s efforts to exercise her grappling.

Catch the fight highlights below:

The turning point arrived in the second round, when Phogat got caught in a triangle choke after a poor takedown. On the ground, Stamp transitioned into attacking her arm until she eventually extended the limb for the finish.

Poll : 0 votes