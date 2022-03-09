Stamp Fairtex describes bouts with self-doubt and pressure ahead of Angela Lee world title clash

Stamp Fairtex can’t believe what she’s been able to achieve in just a short period of time in her MMA career.

In fact, after losing her ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, and suffering her first loss as an MMA fighter to Ukrainian atomweight Alyona Rassohyna, Stamp felt as far from an Angela Lee showdown as she had ever been.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp talked about dealing with self-doubt and the enormous amount of pressure in her career.

"I [felt] that my skills and my MMA knowledge are not even for championships, to compete in MMA championship level yet and then, I was thinking that yeah… I have a lot of pressure from everyone around me because many people were thinking that I did jump too fast, compared to other people who trained MMA for their whole life. I've just started four years [ago] and then now jump to competing with Angela Lee [for the] atomweight world [title]. Of course, I will need to handle a lot of the pressure.”

While she only had a handful of people to turn to, Stamp also said it was when she looked deep within that helped her get over her fear and anxiety.

“I will say I always motivate myself. This is the best thing, you know. Even my family, my camp, my training partners try to motivate me. But not as hard as I can motivate myself to overcome the pressure.”

Check out Stamp Fairtex's full SCMP MMA interview here:

Stamp Fairtex is excited to finally face Angela Lee

After a long and arduous journey, Stamp Fairtex has finally earned her spot opposite ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee.

The two atomweights will throw down in the main event of ONE X, ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary show, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Stamp is no less than excited for her first shot at an MMA world title, something she has been dreaming of since beginning her ONE Championship career in 2018. She’s proud of how far she’s come, but also laser-focused on getting the victory.

“I'm super super excited, the fight is coming, it's quite close… I would say it’s such a dream. My dream has come true… I just started training MMA a few years ago and I keep competing. And then currently, I've now jumped to the atomweight [world] championship. You know, it's just kind of a dream because I feel like I am just new, but I did it.”

