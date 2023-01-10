Stamp Fairtex feels some pressure ahead of Anissa Meksen mixed-rules fight

Former ONE two-sport champion Stamp Fairtex has competed on the biggest stage for several years. Despite that, she can't help but feel some pressure ahead of her custom-rules bout with Anissa Meksen at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Stamp and Meksen are slated to take part in the second-ever mixed-rules bout in promotional history. The former women's atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai queen hopes to use the added pressure to her advantage.

She told ONE:

"I feel really pressured, but also very happy at the same time. I’m happy because I will fight in front of my family, teammates, and Thai fans. On the other hand, it’s a pressure on my shoulders because I have to fight with a very strong opponent. But I feel like this pressure is positive for me, because it makes me eager to win."

The 25-year-old is currently seeking a world title in a third sport, MMA. Despite coming up short against Angela Lee on her first attempt, beating Meksen will go a long way in earning Stamp another opportunity to win the belt.

Stamp Fairtex says superfight with Anissa Meksen is one of the most important bouts of her career

Stamp has been a part of several high-profile bouts throughout her storied career and this fight with Meksen is no different. In fact, she believes it's one of the most important contests of her career thus far.

She told ONE:

“[When I got the offer], I was practicing as usual at that time. [My manager] walked up to me and said, ‘You have to fight [Meksen] in MMA and Muay Thai rules.’ And I replied, ‘Really?’ I was so excited because I know this will be one of the most important fights in my life. It will also bring me more followers.”

The great Demetrious Johnson holds the only other mixed-rules victory inside the circle. Stamp will further etch her name into the history books by beating Meksen.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 to watch Stamp Fairtex square off with Anissa Meksen in their custom rules super-fight.

