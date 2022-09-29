Stamp Fairtex was honored to share fight card with John Wayne Parr on night of his retirement

Before ONE atomweight superstar Stamp Fairtex became one of the best MMA fighters in her division, she was once the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. Being that Muay Thai was her foundational martial art, Stamp looked up to the legends of the sport.

One such legend is John Wayne Parr, one of the best foreign fighters to ever lace the gloves. Stamp had the honor of sharing a fight card, ONE X, with the Aussie legend in the final fight of his career.

Parr went out guns blazing in a thrilling bout with Eduard Folayang, despite being on the losing end.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex spoke about her interaction with Parr on the day of ONE X. The Thai superstar said:

"I'm glad he likes me. I was on the same card as him in his retirement fight. That day, I had a chance to talk with him as well. He told me that was his last fight before he retired. And I'm like, 'Oh really?' and I wished his fight had a good ending. I wanted him to win. Unfortunately, he lost. But he's still the best. Not everyone can compete in 100 fights like him. It is a huge number for his age. Personally, I found him to be a very friendly and a warm person."

Despite both losing that night, Stamp Fairtex and John Wayne Parr put on a show for the fans. We are sure Stamp made her idol proud by pushing ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee to the brink, despite losing the bout in the end.

Much like 'The Gunslinger', Stamp was willing to go out on her shield in the face of insurmountable odds.

Stamp Fairtex will face Jihin Radzuan on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship makes its return to US primetime on September 30 with ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

Apart from three high-profile world title fights across three different martial arts headlining the card, the event will also showcase the return of the crowd-pleasing Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp will face divisional dark horse and No.5-ranked contender Jihin Radzuan, who made quite a statement on the same night the Thai lost her world title bout, ONE X.

That night, 'Shadow Cat' made her home country of Malaysia proud by besting highly touted Japanese prospect Itsuki Hirata. It was one of the biggest upsets at ONE X and surely propelled Radzuan to the upper echelon of the division.

It will be interesting to see the two clash as each has their own motivation to win. Stamp wants to get back in the winning column to perhaps get another title bid in the future, while Radzuan might be just one more high-profile win away from seeing her first world title shot.

