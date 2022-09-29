“She prevented me from doing what I wanted to do” - Stamp Fairtex on why she lost to Angela Lee at ONE X

Following her win over Ritu Phogat in the ONE women's atomweight world grand prix final, Stamp Fairtex secured herself a date with division queen Angela Lee. Three months later, the two squared off in a world title showcase at ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary spectacular, ONE X.

Things looked good for Stamp Fairtex early on, especially after landing a crushing body shot that sent the champion reeling in the first round. However, it was Angela Lee who lived up to her nickname ‘Unstoppable’ by securing a second-round finish over the Fairtex gym product via rear naked choke.

Looking back at the world title clash, Stamp Fairtex believes it was her own underdeveloped skills, particularly in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, that allowed Lee to dictate where the fight went, thus earning her eighth submission win inside the circle:

“What I've learned is not to underestimate opponents, and that I should keep developing myself because Angela Lee is a well-rounded fighter. I need to improve in every aspect, especially in BJJ and the ground game. Those are the reasons why I lost to her.

No matter what position I was in, she prevented me from doing what I wanted to do, to dominate me, and that forced me into her game. I still have a lot to learn in BJJ.”

Stamp Fairtex is ready to prove she can beat Angela Lee in a potential rematch

While both women currently have their plates full with high-profile matchups at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex believes that she can defeat atomweight queen Angela Lee in a potential rematch. She said during the same interview with ONE Championship:

“I’ve made progress. If I can fight with Angela Lee again, I think I have a chance to beat her. I’ll do everything to improve myself and fix my weaknesses.”

Before thinking about running back their bout from March, Stamp will need to get past No. 5-ranked contender Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan. The two meet in U.S. primetime, with Radzuan eager to take Stamp’s spot atop the atomweight rankings. For Stamp, a win over ‘Shadow Cat’ will further establish her dominance in the division and make her case for a second chance at ONE Championship gold.

While the Thai superstar is contending with her Malaysian challenger, Angela Lee will be fighting to make history when she challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE strawweight world title in the ONE on Prime Video 2 headliner.

