Stamp Fairtex makes ONE Flyweight Grand Prix prediction

Stamp Fairtex is no stranger to a Grand Prix. The Thai native triumphed in the women's atomweight tournament last year, and the former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion has offered her predictions for the semi-finals of the current ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Fairtex explained:

“For Rodtang and Savvas, I think Rodtang will win because he attacks better. The only way for Savvas to defeat Rodtang is to go toe-to-toe with him with a strong heart and be conscious of not falling into Rodtang’s game."

Looking ahead at the other clashes among the final four fighters, she added:

“In the Superlek vs. Walter matchup, Walter’s style is very similar to Rodtang’s. In his last match against Rodtang, he lost unanimously. I think if he gets into Superlek’s shin zone, Superlek will have a chance to win, but if Walter can dominate his range, Walter probably wins. But I still prefer Superlek.”

Rodtang put on a show in his quarter-final bout against Britain's Jacob Smith. 'The Iron Man' showcased his usual, ferocious style and lit up the Merseysider on his way to a one-sided unanimous decision. In the other match, Walter Goncalves needed just 35 seconds to knockout Josue Cruz. The Mexican was a late replacement for former champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Stamp Fairtex backs Rodtang to win it

Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon used to be the power couple of Muay Thai. Despite no longer dating, they remain on good terms, and the Rayong-born striker is backing her ex to triumph overall in the Grand Prix.

“If I had to choose who would become the Grand Prix Champion, I would pick Rodtang because his style is more entertaining to fans and judges. But everything is uncertain.

“My hat is off to Rodtang because Rodtang is a true brawler, and he’s even more dangerous when wearing small gloves. His fists are more precise and sharper than everyone else’s.”

Stamp Fairtex remains intent on getting back her own Muay Thai world title but is currently focused on climbing to the top of the mountain in MMA. The 24-year-old came close when she fought Angela Lee for the belt at ONE: X in March. She caught the champ with a heavy body shot early on but ultimately succumed to a rear-naked choke submission in the second round.

