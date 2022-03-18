“We will have a massive party” – Rodtang Jitmuangnon expects to celebrate with ex-girlfriend Stamp Fairtex if they win at ONE X

Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans to celebrate with Stamp Fairtex if she wins her highly-anticipated bout with Angela Lee at ONE X.

It's no surprise that Rodtang will be rooting for his ex-girlfriend, since they've had significant time training together in the same team. Stamp will face the dominant ONE atomweight champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee in the main event of the biggest event in martial arts history.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the ONE Muay Thai champion detailed what could go down if Stamp Fairtex wins:

"We will have a massive party in the camp, I think. Stamp's boss would have big smile. For me, I've been through a celebration party like this before, so I don't excited about it that much."

Considering Stamp's flamboyant personality and jovial nature, an epic party might be the next order of business if and when she wins the title.

This is not just a title win for Stamp Fairtex, however, as winning the atomweight belt will make her ONE's first tri-sport champion. Having already won both ONE's Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, a third belt in a third sport will make her one of one.

"I would be really happy inside by beating Demetrious Johnson" - Rodtang on winning alongside Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

At ONE X, Rodtang will be fighting in the co-main event. He's slated for a mixed-rules bout with MMA legend Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

It's the first of its kind in the promotion and fans and pundits alike are salivating at the possibilities that could arise in such a peculiar bout.

Speaking on the much-anticipated cross-over fight, Rodtang said he plans on just taking time away and enjoying his win if he does pull it off on March 26:

"But I would be really happy inside by beating Demetrious Johnson. I would be so proud and might have some break to satisfy my victory because I am able to pass the hardest test. I [would have] survived the submission from one of the legends in MMA, so I would be happy without the need for a big celebration."

Just by having his name alongside Johnson's has already put Rodtang in the crosshairs of mainstream MMA media. His involvement alone in the superfight put a spotlight on Muay Thai, which has always been good for the ancient sport.

Imagine, however, if Rodtang knocks out Johnson. That would skyrocket him to becoming a household name.

