Stamp Fairtex names two potential challengers for atomweight queen Denice Zamboanga in lieu of her injury

With Denice Zamboanga now holding the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA crown and Stamp Fairtex recovering on the sidelines, the question naturally becomes - who’s next?

Ad

Stamp, who had been preparing to unify the belts before injury forced her out, didn’t hesitate when asked for her top picks during an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Ayaka is really good and can give a shot for the belt," she said. "Ham Seo Hee is also a really good fight."

Ayaka Miura brings a different kind of threat. Her judo background and signature 'Ayaka Lock' (scarf-hold) have helped her rack up one of the highest finish rates in the division. If she gets top control, most fighters don’t get back up.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ham Seo Hee, on the other hand, is already a familiar name to Zamboanga and to Stamp herself. The South Korean veteran has held gold in multiple Asian promotions, and she holds two wins over the current champ. That kind of history speaks for itself.

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“A lot of drama” - Stamp Fairtex says Ham Seo Hee’s history with Denice Zamboanga makes her a rightful challenger

When it comes to which of the two offers the most compelling matchup, Stamp didn’t mince words.

"I think Ham is the most fun because she lost to Ham twice already," she said. "I think it’s one with the most challenges and there will maybe be a lot of drama, too."

Ad

Drama aside, it’s a natural next step for Ham, who was once on the cusp of capturing the interim belt against Stamp herself before losing a hard-fought decision. Add in the rivalry with Zamboanga, and it’s a storyline already halfway written.

Whether ONE leans toward grappling threat Miura or seasoned vet Ham, the atomweight MMA division isn’t short on options. And for now, Stamp, alongside the rest of us, will be watching closely to see who steps up.

Follow ONE Championship on social media for the latest news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.