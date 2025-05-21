  • home icon
  "A lot of drama" - Stamp Fairtex says Ham Seo Hee's history with Denice Zamboanga makes her a rightful challenger

“A lot of drama” - Stamp Fairtex says Ham Seo Hee’s history with Denice Zamboanga makes her a rightful challenger

By Ted Razon
Modified May 21, 2025 13:22 GMT
Stamp (middle) on Ham Seo Hee (L) and Denice Zamboanga
Stamp (middle) on Ham Seo Hee (L) and Denice Zamboanga's (R) rivalry

With Stamp Fairtex once again sidelined after a setback to her surgically repaired knee, undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga is expected to move on to other contenders.

As far as the Thai megastar is concerned, there's one name who deserves to take her place as Zamboanga's next opponent for 26 pounds of gold.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp shared why she believes 'Hamzzang' Ham Seo Hee should be the Filipina champ's first world title defense.

"I think Ham is the most fun because she lost to Ham twice already. I think it’s one with the most challenges and there will maybe be a lot of drama, too."
A trilogy fight between these two fierce female warriors does make sense, given their shared history together. Ham, who's currently ranked third in the stacked 115-pound division, handed Zamboanga her only two losses in ONE Championship.

The Korean veteran escaped with a narrow split decision nod in their first meeting in 2021, followed by a more decisive victory at ONE X the following year.

Ham last fought at ONE Fight Night 14 in 2023, where she lost via TKO to Stamp for the atomweight MMA world title.

Denice Zamboanga confident she can beat Ham Seo Hee if they meet again

If Ham Seo Hee indeed emerges as her next challenger, Denice Zamboanga will come in fully prepared.

Despite coming up short in two matches against her tormentor, 'The Menace' is confident she can flip the script and retain her belt in a potential trilogy match.

"That was a long time ago, and the Denice that she fought the last time is different from the Denice that you're talking to now," Zamboanga told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post.
Edited by Tejas Rathi
