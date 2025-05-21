"Her age isn't going to be a problem" - Stamp Fairtex supports veteran Ham Seo Hee's case for shot at Denice Zamboanga’s gold

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex believes Ham Seo Hee's advancing years will not be a problem should the South Korean earn the opportunity to fight for ONE gold again.

The No.3-ranked contender is a hot favourite to tango against ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga, who was recently elevated to the undisputed queen of the division in light of Stamp's injury.

Stamp Fairtex, who beat Ham during their world title matchup at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023, discussed why she doesn't think the 38-year-old will be at a disadvantage if she does get another ticket at 26 pounds of gold.

"I think her age isn’t going to be a problem for that fight. She just has to make sure her body is okay, and she’ll still be able to fight," Stamp told the South China Morning Post's Andrew Whitelaw in a recent interview.

Age could, after all, give Ham an advantage in terms of experience. Moreover, the Team Mad affiliate already has the blueprint to beat Zamboanga.

The South Korean veteran shared the global stage with the Filipina talent twice, earning a controversial split decision and a unanimous decision triumph over 'The Menace.'

Though Zamboanga will be fired up to kick off her tenure as the titleholder with a win, beating Ham in this possible trilogy will be easier said than done.

Denice Zamboanga is hopeful long-awaited showdown with Stamp Fairtex will materialize

As Stamp Fairtex continues to work her way back to full fitness, Zamboanga told the promotion that she's ready to face any contender next.

However, this doesn't mean the T-Rex MMA athlete is calling it quits in pursuit of a dream duel against her former stablemate on the global stage.

“I think the wait will build even more excitement and hype for this fight [with Stamp]. People have been wanting to see this match for a long time," the Filipino talent told ONE Championship recently.

Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex were set to collide on a couple of occasions in the past. Unfortunately, a couple of injuries prevented any of those battles from materializing.

