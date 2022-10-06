Stamp Fairtex offers her thoughts on the outcome of Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan trilogy bout

Stamp Fairtex scored a big win in her return to the circle at ONE on Prime Video 2 by defeating No.5 ranked atomweight Jihin Radzuan. The victory puts Stamp one step closer to getting a world title rematch with atomweight queen Angela Lee.

Lee, of course, was part of the fantastic five-round main event on Friday night. Challenging strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan in a long-awaited trilogy bout, Lee fell short on the scorecards, losing via unanimous decision. Fans seemed to be split on the decision, with many believing that Angela Lee won the bout in the later rounds.

However, Stamp Fairtex believes that ‘The Panda’ was the more accurate striker and therefore the rightful winner of the bout. During an interview with South China Morning Post, Stamp said:

“I was thinking Xiong Jin Nan is the winner today because I think she threw her weapons more accurately compared to Angela. I know that Angela walked more to Xiong Jing Nan and put a lot of pressure [on her opponents] in almost every fight. But it’s not as accurate as Xiong’s, so I go for Xiong Jing Nan.”

Does Angela Lee’s loss to Xiong Jing Nan open the door for rematch with Stamp Fairtex?

With the loss to Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2, Angela Lee is most likely to return to the atomweight division where she reigns as the promotion’s first and only titleholder. At this point, there are a handful of options for Lee’s next opponent, but the most interesting possibility is a rematch with Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

The two previously met at ONE X in March, with Lee scoring a second-round submission via rear-naked choke. However, Stamp Fairtex was on the verge of stopping Lee in the first round after sending the champion reeling from a brutal body blow. As Lee always does, she weathered the storm and took over in the following round.

Given that Stamp came close to dethroning Lee, a rematch between the two could generate a lot of interest. Another fight that might garner more attention is a fourth showdown with Xiong Jing Nan, this time with Lee’s atomweight strap on the line. Of course, there’s also the possibility of pitting two Singaporean superstars against each other, as Tiffany Teo made her intentions known to Lee and the rest of the world.

