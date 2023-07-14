Stamp Fairtex open to fighting compatriot Phetjeeja in the future: “I’m ready for it” 

ONE global superstar Stamp Fairtex and her fellow Thai fighter Phetjeeja go way back.

While the former two-sport world champion is four years the elder of the 21-year-old rising star, they actually crossed paths during their early days in Thailand’s Muay Thai circuit.

Now both fighting under the umbrella of the largest martial arts organization in the world, Stamp said she’s open to running it back with Phetjeeja for the whole world to see.

The No.1 ranked atomweight contender said in a ONE Championship interview:

“I believe that Phetjeeja can climb up to be one of the top-five ranked fighters. And if we have to fight against each other someday, I’m ready for it.”

While Stamp currently has her sights on becoming the interim atomweight world champion in MMA, she still holds Muay Thai and kickboxing dear to her heart.

So much so, that she plans to still compete in all-striking battles, which could potentially pave the way for her showdown with her compatriot.

With over 200 professional matches under her belt, Phetjeeja blazed through her first two opponents in the Singapore-based promotion.

She viciously knocked out Fani Peloumpi and Inès Pilutti at ONE Friday Fights, which earned her a well-deserved $100,000 contract from ONE Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

‘The Queen’ will now face her toughest challenge yet against Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video this Friday.

If Phetjeeja passes this test with flying colors, then she might just get that coveted world title shot against reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The possibilities are endless for the budding Thai star and a showdown with Stamp Fairtex may not be far-fetched at all.

In the meantime, let’s watch Petjeeja’s third foray in ONE on July 14 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. ONE Fight Night 12 will air live on US Primetime and free for Prime Video members in North America.

