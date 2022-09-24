“I’m happy to fight with the best like her” - Stamp Fairtex open to future clash with Xiong Jing Nan

Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan will share a card next week. While they are facing different opponents, there’s no denying the real possibility they could meet in the circle sooner or later.

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp is a striking specialist, having held both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in ONE Championship. Similarly, Xiong is a former Chinese boxing champion with equally dangerous hands. A showdown between the Thai superstar and the Chinese MMA queen will no doubt produce epic fireworks if it were to happen.

Xiong has expressed in past interviews that she would love to fight Stamp, and the feeling is definitely mutual. Stamp sees herself trading leather with ‘The Panda’ in the near future and says it would be an honor to face the strawweight queen.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the 24-year-old Fairtex representative said:

“I’m happy that she sees me as her potential rival. It means she might see something in me and look at me as a good opponent. I’m happy to fight with the best like her.”

Stamp Fairtex is one of the most popular female fighters in ONE Championship. As well as being a former two-sport ONE world champion, the No. 1-ranked women’s atomweight is also the 2021 ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion.

The 24-year-old defeated Ritu Phogat in the tournament final last year to earn an opportunity to challenge for the atomweight belt. Stamp fought Angela Lee for the world title in the main event of ONE X this past March, losing via second-round submission.

Stamp Fairtex takes on rising atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan, Xiong Jing Nan faces Angela Lee in trilogy

Both Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan will see action at ONE on Prime Video 2 next week. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30 at US primetime via Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex is set to face a streaking atomweight in the No. 5-ranked Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan of Malaysia. Meanwhile, Xiong is scheduled to tussle with ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee for the third and perhaps final time. ‘The Panda’s women’s strawweight world title will be on the line.

Assuming both Stamp and Xiong are victorious, a clash between the Thai and Chinese strikers could be next on the menu for ONE Championship. There’s no denying that fans would tune in to this fight if it were to come to fruition.

But first, Stamp and Xiong need to get past their upcoming opponents, which will be no easy task for either woman.

