Stamp Fairtex proud to represent Thai women in martial arts at ONE on Prime Video 2

Former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex is a trailblazer in her home country. The flamboyant striker is representing Thailand on the world stage. At ONE on Prime Video 2, she'll be able to fight in US prime time. Her frightening and lightning-quick kicks, coupled with her brazenly aggressive grappling, always make for exciting fights.

Not many Thai athletes have ever reached the level Stamp is enjoying in MMA at the moment. Most Thai fighters focus only on their national sport of Muay Thai. Stamp, however, was brave enough to break through MMA and make a career out of it.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex spoke about how proud she is to represent Muay Thai in MMA in front of a global audience today:

"I will show my Muay Thai skills as much as possible in my fights. Like I said before, I will use my elbows and knees to show how dangerous Muay Thai is when it is used in MMA. I am confident that my opponent won’t hesitate to come take me down if she faces my knees."

Stamp concluded with what it means to represent her country:

"I am proud that this time I represent the nation as a female fighter. If I can perform well, everyone will realize how dangerous female Thai fighters are."

No doubt about it, Stamp is one of the most dangerous women in the circle. She's a great representative of Muay Thai and a shining beacon for all female athletes from Thailand.

Stamp Fairtex faces Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship broadcasts its second show in US primetime with ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on September 30.

Aside from three world title fights across three martial arts headlining the colossal card, the event will also mark the return of ONE's dancing Muay Thai assassin, Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp Fairtex will face the No.5-ranked contender and the proverbial "dark horse" of the division, Malaysia's Jihin Radzuan. 'Shadow Cat' made a huge statement at ONE X by outfighting red-hot Japanese prospect Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata. It was, perhaps, the biggest upset of the night and surely sky-rocketed Radzuan to the upper echelon of the women's atomweight division.

The two are in different forks on their roads at the moment. Stamp, fresh off her devastating loss to Angela Lee at ONE X, wants to gain back some momentum and perhaps get another world title bid in the future. Radzuan, on the other hand, might be looking for her first shot at the belt. She just needs to get past the highly-dangerous Stamp Fairtex first.

