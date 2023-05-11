Stamp Fairtex ready to go again after beating Alyse Anderson: “Let me know the date”

After beating Alyse Anderson, former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex just needs a time and place for her next fight.

At the historic ONE Fight Night 10 last weekend, the Singapore-based promotion’s first event on United States soil, the 25-year-old Thai wrecking machine had the entire 1stBank Center on its feet with her brilliant performance.

Alyse Anderson had her moments in the bout, showcasing her improved striking game in round 1. ‘Lil Savage’ even tested Stamp on the ground, locking in a triangle choke but could not finish the job.

In the second canto, the No.1-ranked atomweight fighter overwhelmed the American with her incredible Muay Thai pedigree. Anderson tried to back off from the clinch after eating a knee to the ribcage from Stamp.

On her way out, she received a laser quick body kick, almost folding her in half. The sickening thud upon impact reverberated in the arena as Anderson slumped in defeat.

After securing her fourth KO in 10 MMA career wins, Stamp Fairtex was asked by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about her next fight:

“I don’t know [yet], but I’m always ready. Just let me know the date,” she replied.

Stamp Fairtex already has her next opponent lined up, as she booked a date with 34-fight veteran Ham Seo Hee for the interim women’s atomweight crown.

Judging by Stamp’s sensational outing against a tough opponent like Alyse Anderson, she now has all the tools necessary to beat a well-rounded foe like ‘Hamzzang.’

The replay of all 11 matches from ONE Fight Night 10 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

