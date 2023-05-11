Stamp Fairtex “shocked and surprised” by loud reception from American fans

ONE global superstar Stamp Fairtex is still on cloud nine following her extremely impressive United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last weekend.

The former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion introduced herself in the loudest way possible by shattering Alyse Anderson’s mid-section with a thudding body kick KO victory.

Even before that crazy finish, which netted her a $50,000 performance bonus, the affable Thai star already felt warm hospitality from fans during the pre-event festivities.

When it was time for the big show, Stamp received arguably one of the night's loudest cheers.

From entering 1stBank Center in Colorado with her signature “Stamp Dance” up until she walked back to the locker room after her victory, the Fairtex standout was showered with love and admiration all throughout.

In a recent guest appearance at The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Stamp admitted being mesmerized by the outpouring of support she received from the American audience:

“I was shocked and very surprised. Even during my walkout, the cheering and everything was so loud. I was very surprised at how the crowd reacted to me.”

Check Stamp's comments from 10:10 onwards:

It’s not hard to root for Stamp Fairtex, given her humble beginnings in Thailand before becoming one of the best female fighters in the world today.

After conquering two sports in the striking arts, the 25-year-old bet on herself and transitioned to MMA. Now, she seeks to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

That dream is now closer to reality following her massive victory over Alyse Anderson.

Stamp will face Ham Seo Hee next, with the victor taking home the ONE interim atomweight world title.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can relieve Stamp Fairtex’s breathtaking performance at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

