Stamp Fairtex is one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship, and whilst her success inside the circle speaks for itself, it’s not the only reason why she’s a fan favourite.

Stamp’s personality quickly showed that she isn’t just a great fighter, she’s a certified star.

In her upcoming fight, Stamp will face Anissa Meksen in ONE’s second-ever mixed-rules contest.

There has been tension between the two women after Meksen downplayed her opponent’s credibility, calling her a “dancer” and not in the best sense of the word.

Though it is undeniable that her signature “Stamp Dance” has helped her become a huge name in the sport, Stamp Fairtex saw this as a form of bullying, and she is not the kind of person who will cower away when pushed.

In a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports, Fairtex embraced the “dancer” in her as she spoke about the K-Pop inspiration for her signature dance - in particular, the girl-group Blackpink.

When asked about whether she prefers the group together or with Lisa and Rosé as solo artists, she said:

“I love them as a group, but I’m part of Lisa’s fan club, so I love Lisa’s work and prefer her definitely.”

She also added that alongside Blackpink, there’s another artist that kept her busy during COVID. When asked about who else she sang along to during the pandemic, Stamp said:

“Well I’m not really singing at karaoke, but after Blackpink I like Jackson Wang.”

Stamp Fairtex believes her experience in MMA is a major advantage over Anissa Meksen

Stamp Fairtex believes that she holds a clear advantage heading into her mixed-rules super fight with Anissa Meksen.

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Stamp will compete in front of her home fans in Bangkok, Thailand, against former seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Anissa Meksen.

In the promotion’s second-ever mixed-rules fight, Stamp and Meksen will compete in a bout that alternates between rounds of Muay Thai and MMA.

Thanks to her high-level experience competing in MMA, Stamp Fairtex believes that she will dominate the contest during the MMA sections of the fight. Discussing the upcoming contest with ONE Championship, the Thai fan-favourite said:

“I believe I have practiced more than her and have more experience on the ground because I have only been focusing on MMA during the past two years. I definitely had more time to concentrate on MMA compared to [Meksen], who just started training in MMA after hearing the news about the super-fight.”

Starting her ONE career by capturing the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, Stamp has since carved out a respectable career in MMA in recent years.

The Thai star has gone 9-2 in MMA competitions, including a winning run at the 2021 ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes