Stamp Fairtex says dancing helps her keep calm before the storm

Stamp Fairtex was buzzing as she made her entrance into the circle at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10 last week.

In typical fashion, the former two-sport world champion treated fans to a dance that they were eagerly waiting for, after the hype surrounding the Thai’s debut on North American soil.

Just minutes later in her atomweight MMA showdown with Alyse Anderson, she captured their hearts once again with a highlight-reel finish.

Stamp ripped a dizzying body kick that folded her American foe in half just slightly over the midway point of the second frame.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Thai was asked whether dancing before fights takes a toll on her stamina or gas tank.

In response to Helwani’s question, Stamp said:

“It’s not tiring. It actually helps me relax and keeps me focused on the dance moves [before the fight]. I don’t get tired [from it].”

Watch the full interview here:

While some have raised eyebrows on Stamp’s trademark moves, it clearly has helped the Fairtex gym representative stay calm and collected before she dials up to become an absolute machine in her battles inside the circle.

Her win over Alyse Anderson last Friday, May 5, improved her overall record to 10-2, while maintaining her spot as the No.1-ranked contender in the talent-jammed division.

Apart from that, the victory also booked her a date for the ONE interim atomweight gold, possibly against Ham Seo Hee sometime later this year.

Fans in North America can rewatch the Thai’s highlight-reel finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 replay on Amazon Prime Video.

