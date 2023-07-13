Stamp Fairtex says her English is ‘getting better’ in a bid to connect more with her fans

As Stamp Fairtex’s star continues to rise, the Thai fan favorite is beginning to learn English in an effort to better connect with her fans, coaches, and training partners.

This September, Stamp is slated for an interim ONE atomweight world title opportunity after scoring impressive wins against Jihin Radzuan, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, and Alyse Anderson in her last three outings. Her victory over Anderson was nothing short of a star-making moment as Stamp delivered a vicious second-round body kick that folded her opponent in highlight-reel fashion.

The victory came at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s critically-acclaimed debut in the United States. The win not only secured Stamp another shot at ONE Championship gold, but it also made her a bonafide global sensation.

To better connect with her bustling fan base, Stamp Fairtex has been taking English courses, something she will believes help her when communicating with not just her fans, but also her teammates:

“Matt [Lucas] has been teaching me. I also have an English course,” Stamp told the South China Morning Post. “And this is why I try hard to talk English. My coaches speak English, my training partners speak English, and I promise it's getting better.”

Watch the full interview below:

Riding a three-fight win streak and boasting an impressive 10-2 record inside the circle, Stamp is slated to return for an interim world title fight against the promotion’s No. 2 ranked atomweight contender, Ham Seo Hee. ‘Hamzzang’ will be one of the most experienced fighters Stamp has ever faced, with 34 career fights to her credit and an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Stamp vs. Ham at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime this September.

