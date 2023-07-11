Stamp Fairtex says next fight purse ‘is going to go up to 10 million baht’: “I will make history”

Top-ranked atomweight MMA contender and former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex has agreed to a deal that will see her pocket 10 million baht (approximately US$300,000) in her next fight.

During a live interview with South China Morning Post last week, the Fairtex Gym athlete disclosed her latest payday at the Singapore-based organization.

Stamp told SCMP:

“This fight, my purse is going to go up to 10 million baht. Yes, it’s so amazing. I will make history."

Watch the video here:

As a fighter that has consistently proven herself against the best in the business, her bumper payday shouldn't come as a surprise.

If anything, it is a deserving reward for the past atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen. Stamp Fairtex looks to gain the elusive MMA World title against Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

The Muay Thai specialist, well-known around the martial arts realm for her aggressive style and signature twirl, has enjoyed back-to-back wins under the ONE banner. She fell short in her first attempt at Angela Lee's atomweight gold.

With 'Unstoppable' now taking an extended break from competition for family reasons, the promotion positioned the top two women in the charts for a battle to determine the interim world champion.

Stamp Fairtex's new megadeal – her biggest payday – comes just a month after ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told SCMP that Rodtang Jitmuangnon would receive a similar figure for his next fight. Upon her latest revelation, Sityodtong was quoted as saying on SCMP that 'She's going to make a lot of money.'

Rodtang's contract, meanwhile, makes him the highest earner in the world of Muay Thai.

