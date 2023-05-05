Stamp Fairtex says ONE Fight Night 10 carries a huge significance for ONE Championship

ONE atomweight superstar and Thailand's greatest MMA export, Stamp Fairtex, will make her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The event will also be ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil and will feature one of its greatest stars in Stamp.

Ahead of her bout with Alyse Anderson in front of a sold-out crowd this Friday at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, the Pattaya native took part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit.

An interesting question was asked by Redditor who goes by hdjsjajansb:

"How big does this fight feel to other ONE events?"

Stamp Fairtex's AMA session on Reddit

Stamp replied:

"This isn't bigger but this one is special because ONE came to the USA for the first time"

Stamp made history when she headlined ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary card, ONE X, last year. Challenging ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee for the belt, the Pattaya native represented her country and sport well as she put on a show to cap off the three-day event.

Now, the flamboyant and lethal Thai striker will make history yet again as she takes part in the promotion's on-ground US debut. Against American fighter Alyse Anderson, Stamp has a strong prediction and she made it known during the AMA session:

Stamp Fairtex's AMA session

The Thai superstar is looking to win by all means necessary. Whether she knocks Anderson out on the feet or submit her on the ground, Stamp guarantees that her hand gets raised come Friday night. We can't wait to see her shine once again.

Stamp Fairtex will face Alyse Anderson at ONE’s historic on-site United States debut, ONE Fight Night 10. The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Poll : 0 votes