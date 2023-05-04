Stamp Fairtex reveals why she smiles at her opponents during fights

ONE atomweight superstar Stamp Fairtex is one of the most dangerous strikers in MMA today. This is largely due to her life-long experience as a Muay Thai fighter from her home country of Thailand.

Before she became the resident boogeywoman of ONE's atomweight ranks, Stamp simultaneously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

One of the most frightening things about fighting Stamp is her sheer toughness. Hitting her square in the jaw doesn't seem to hurt her as much as it makes her excited. The flamboyant striker elaborated on this in an "Ask Me Anything" session she participated in on Reddit.

A Redditor named edweird_ asked her this question:

"Sometimes in your fights you smile at your opponent and nod your head. What does that mean? Also wishing the best for you on Friday :)

Stamp Fairtex's AMA session on Reddit

To this, the 25-year old striking marvel simply replied:

"It's a challenge to my opponent!"

Muay Thai is one of the most violent and physically taxing combat sports ever. Muay Thai fighters pride themselves on their uncanny ability to take punishment and keep moving forward as if nothing happened.

Getting hit by a clean shot and then challenging your opponent to do it again is a sign of a tough-as-nails fighter. Stamp's combination of natural beauty, ferocious fighting skills, and insane toughness is a recipe for great entertainment.

Speaking of entertainment, the Pattaya native plans to bring her brand of colorful personality and frightening skills as she makes her US debut against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5.

During the press conference for the event, Stamp Fairtex addressed her US fans and discussed what she has in-store for them at 1stBank Center:

“I love doing the Stamp Dance. The American fans are going to like that. I want fans to have an awesome time. When I step to the [circle], I love to strike. I’m a Muay Thai world champion from Thailand who likes to [stand and] bang. I’m going to bring it on Friday.”

Stamp Fairtex will face Alyse Anderson at ONE’s historic on-site United States debut, ONE Fight Night 10. The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

