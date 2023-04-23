Fans show their love for Stamp as Thai star continues Colorado adventures

Combat sports fans can’t get enough of Stamp Fairtex as she continues to document her Colorado adventures on social media this week.

The former two-sport world champion has touched down in the US two weeks before her upcoming atomweight clash at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado to acclimatize to higher altitudes.

In a new Instagram post released this week, the Thai superstar shared a series of relatable clips documenting her journey in a totally foreign environment, which have prompted fans to shower her with messages of love and support.

Here’s what some of them are saying.

@that.one.dude66:

"Hard not to love Stamp. Such a good representative for the Thai people."

@free.like.a.mikado:

"Take care with food stamp ! 😥"

@demetrius_alexander_b:

"How can anyone not love Stampykins 😍"

@aymen.ob:

"How can a bada*s fighter looks so cuuuute😍😍😍 "

Although Stamp Fairtex seems to be enjoying getting adjusted to the American way of life, she’s aware of the challenges ahead. For certain, the Thai superstar has already completed a full training camp in preparation for her rival, 'Lil’ Savage' Alyse Anderson.

The matchup has given her a good excuse to focus a lot more on her groundwork, particularly Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which Anderson is very good at.

Despite having a steady track record of going toe-to-toe with BJJ opponents, Stamp believes there’s always room for improvement.

Therefore, she’s making it her mission to demonstrate that she has a really good jiu-jitsu game despite having a strong Muay Thai background. If that doesn’t work out as planned, Stamp can always adjust and use elements of her standup, like her leg kicks and power strikes, to find the perfect finish.

With all that said, Stamp vs. Anderson is essentially going to be a fun and violent fight to watch.

North American audiences in Canada and the US can catch these two warriors in action live and for free on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 with an Amazon Prime subscription.

