Stamp Fairtex plans to give American fans an “awesome time” in her US debut  

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex has been well received by her American fans in the build-up to her upcoming United States debut.

The current No.1-ranked women’s atomweight fighter is slated to lock horns with Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5, inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

After witnessing Stamp’s heroics from afar, fans in the Western part of the globe came in droves and were immediately drawn to the affable Thai star during the event’s press conference and open workout at Paramount Theater.

While her mere presence has already brought a lot of smiles to those in attendance, the 25-year-old megastar said they’ll have an even grander time once she enters the circle this coming Friday:

“I love doing the Stamp Dance. The American fans are going to like that. I want fans to have an awesome time. When I step to the [circle], I love to strike. I’m a Muay Thai world champion from Thailand who likes to [stand and] bang. I’m going to bring it on Friday.”

The stakes couldn’t be any higher for this pivotal showdown at 115 pounds. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that the victor will be taking on the second-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the interim world title.

Stamp Fairtex, of course, would love a second crack at an MMA world title after her failed bid against divisional queen Angela Lee last year. The currently unranked Alyse Anderson, on the other hand, will leapfrog the other contenders in the stacked division if she delivers a massive upset.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live in US primetime and air free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

