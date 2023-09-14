Stamp Fairtex set to feature in 4-part documentary with influential Anatomy of a Fighter series

ONE Championship fan favorite Stamp Fairtex will be featured as part of the incredibly popular and influential Anatomy of a Fighter series.

For those unfamiliar, Anatomy of a Fighter is a documentary web series about the world of mixed martial arts combat sports, which features some of the world's best MMA fighters, boxers, coaches, trainers, and gyms. Produced by Will Harris the series has featured some of the biggest names in combat sports, so it’s no surprise that the Stamp Fairtex will be one of the next athletes to appear.

“Let the storytelling begin on this superstar,” series creator William Harris wrote on his Instagram story.

Stamp will have the opportunity to make history at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 as she steps into the main event spotlight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title clash with South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee. If Stamp can walk out of Singapore Indoor Stadium with the belt, she will become the first fighter in ONE Championship history to capture three different world titles in three different sports.

Of course, that will be much easier said than done as she faces one of the most experienced fighters in all of ONE Championship. Ham Seo Hee will step into competition for the 35th time in her career. Having competed in the world’s biggest combat sports organizations, ‘Hamzzang’ will be more than ready to capitalize on her first shot at ONE gold.

Both women enter the contest riding a three-fight win streak with Stamp Fairtex securing victories over Jihin Radzuan, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, and Alyse Anderson. On the other hand, Ham Seo Hee captured back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga before scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory over Japanese star Itsuki Hirata.

Who do you see leaving Lion City as the interim atomweight queen on September 29?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime.