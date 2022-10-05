“It’s just for my fans” - Stamp Fairtex says she will be throwing out shirts to her fans during fight nights

Top-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex wants to give her staunch supporters a whole new fan experience during her flashy walkouts at ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar has a massive fanbase in Asia, especially in Thailand and Singapore.

Stamp is pioneering a new trend which involves creating custom-made “Stamp Fairtex” T-shirts for fans who are watching her fights live from inside the stadium.

SCMP MMA interviewer Nicolas Atkin took notice of Stamp throwing some T-shirts at the crowd during her walkout at ONE on Prime Video 2 and jokingly asked if they were on sale.

Stamp replied through a translator:

“Unfortunately, we’d love to give it to everyone, but it’s out of stock for now. My team made it to give to all of my fans during the fight and every fight [moving forward]. Every fight, it’s going to be a different style. So right now, it’s out of stock, it’s just for my fans only.”

Stamp put on another sensational performance in her US primetime debut by defeating the No. 5-ranked contender Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan via unanimous decision. The convincing victory put her back in the winning column after she fell to Angela Lee at ONE X last March.

Stamp Fairtex downplays Anissa Meksen’s striking game

Fairtex is happy to throw hands with Anissa Meksen in a mixed rules bout at ONE on Prime Video 6 in her hometown of Bangkok, Thailand.

Meksen, a French-Algerian kickboxer and seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, is coming off another dominant performance. She defeated Thailand’s Dangkongfah Banchamek to improve her record to 3-0 in ONE Championship.

Unimpressed by Meksen’s renowned striking capabilities, Fairtex admitted it’s the only thing she’s got going for her. She told SCMP MMA:

“She has only punches, that is all.”

