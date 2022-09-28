“I didn't feel any pain at all” - Stamp Fairtex shares how she escaped from Angela Lee’s twister submission

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex’s toughness is unparalleled.

After all, not many fighters can say they escaped a fully-locked twister, especially against a submission specialist like ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, no less.

For those unfamiliar with the grappling arts, the twister, or the spinal lock, is one of the rarest and most excruciatingly painful submissions out there. The technical move was popularized by 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu’s Eddie Bravo. It involves putting immense pressure on an opponent’s spine and neck area by violently contorting it out of position.

As you can imagine, it’s practically a legal form of torture in MMA. It’s a brutal submission that leaves its victims with nowhere to go and no choice but to tap.

But somehow, some way, Stamp Fairtex found a loophole and lived to tell the tale.

The 24-year-old Thai superstar challenged Lee for the women’s 115-pound gold strap this past March at ONE X. Late in the second round, ‘Unstoppable’ pinned Stamp down and locked in the infamous move.

A lot of pundits thought it was a wrap. The United MMA and Evolve MMA product, after all, has mastered this technique and even used it to submit Natalie Gonzales Hills back in 2015.

But Stamp soldiered on and refused to yield the white flag.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix winner said her flexibility allowed her to escape the precarious situation. She recalled:

“I knew that many people thought I would tap out in that position. But you know, each person has different body flexibility. My lower body is quite stiff, but my torso is very flexible. So, when she did the twister on me, I didn't feel any pain at all. And since I didn't feel anything, so, I was able to escape from that position eventually.”

While Stamp lost the match moments later via rear-naked choke, that epic twister escape is still one for the books.

Watch the full fight below:

Stamp Fairtex is eager to expose weakness in Jihin Radzuan’s game

Following her failed bid to become a three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex will look to rebound from that loss by humbling No.5-ranked women’s atomweight fighter Jihin Radzuan.

The two will exchange fists this Friday, September 30, on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs Lee III.

In the buildup to the fight, Radzuan claimed that in terms of skills, Stamp is “the worst” of the opponents she’s had so far. ‘Shadow Cat’ even suggested that the former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion’s revered striking is overrated.

Stamp Fairtex, on the other hand, said the Malaysian is gravely mistaken if she thinks she can hang with her on the feet. She told ONE in a previous interview:

“Her strengths are wrestling and ground game. She is quite good at striking, but I think this is her weakness as well because if we go trade with each other, I believe I have more experience in striking than her.”

