Stamp Fairtex shares her ONE Fight Night 10 bonus with her parents back home

Instead of buying a luxury car or the latest iPhone, Stamp Fairtex immediately gave most of her winning bonus from ONE Fight Night 10 to her parents.

In Thai culture, children often demonstrate their respect and gratitude to their parents with gifts to repay them for their education and support.

This week, Stamp continued the honorable practice when she returned home, by gifting a portion of her winnings to her parents in Thailand.

ONE Championship shared the wholesome video on Instagram with the translated caption that said:

“Gratitude 🫶 “Stamp Fairtex” After winning a bonus from the ONE Fight Night 10 battle in Denver, “Stamp” went straight home to Rayong. Immediately give bonuses to parents. #ONEFightNight10 @stamp_fairtex ⁠

The video stirred a series of reactions from the fans who also took to Instagram to share their thoughts. Here’s what they said below:

mickesjoberg178:

"How can you not adore this girl! Amazing fighter and amazing person?😍"

randalgarcia16:

"Honorable children are hard to find in America , Thai culture still shows where there honor comes from, and the respect they have for there parents 🙏😍😍"

jonbrayjr:

"Man thai culture is beautiful. Most Westerners get their bonuses and blow it on cars and gold chains 😂"

markdotdoc07:

"When you raise your kids the best you can, sometimes you get it right."

geekzekiel:

"She a role model"

The 25-year-old sensation is fresh off an amazing victory in her first U.S. outing at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Fairtex made quick work of American rising star ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson with a brutal liver kick to the body, to earn a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus and a one-way ticket to a match against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Rewatch Stamp vs. Anderson, and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

