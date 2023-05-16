Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly a martial arts phenomenon. The Thai megastar is a three-sport menace and already held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in her first two years in ONE Championship.

Throughout her tenure in the promotion, Stamp collected 14 wins and six finishes across mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. While she started her martial arts career as a pure striker, Stamp has slowly developed into one of the most well-rounded fighters in ONE Championship’s scary women’s atomweight division.

Stamp Fairtex still operates behind her premier striking abilities, but she’ll gladly use her evolved grappling skills to discombobulate her opponents and get her share of submission wins.

Of the six finishes she has in the promotion, three stand out in showing just how dangerous Stamp has become in her career.

Here are Stamp Fairtex’s top three finishes in ONE Championship.

#3. Sunisa Srisen (KO)

This one might just be one of the most exciting knockouts in Stamp’s stacked cabinet.

Stamp took on fellow Thai star Sunisa Srisen at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020 in a fight that ended in the contest's opening round.

Srisen, a certified finisher herself, was quick to neutralize Stamp’s stand-up game when she clinched the moment she found an opportunity.

Stamp, however, blasted Srisen with some nasty knees before landing a takedown that put Srisen on her back.

Though Srisen had Stamp in a headlock, the Fairtex Gym star found a way to get into a back mount, where she proceeded to tag Srisen with several left hooks. With Srisen unable to defend the onslaught, the referee quickly called a stop to the bout with barely a minute left in the first round.

#2. Ritu Phogat (Submission)

Stamp Fairtex was well on her way to becoming a dominant force in mixed martial arts when she faced Indian grappler Ritu Phogat in the final of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Winter Warriors.

With two straight wins under in the tournament, Stamp headed into her match against Phogat beaming with confidence. Observers predicted Stamp to use her immense striking to prevent Phogat from using her crippling ground game, but the Thai star wanted to reverse the situation.

Phogat is considered one of the top female grapplers in the world, but Stamp Fairtex turned the tables around on her in the second round of their match. Despite getting trapped after a single-leg takedown, Stamp found a way to put Phogat in a triangle choke.

When she failed to lock that choke in, the Thai star transitioned into a beautiful armbar that ultimately forced Phogat to submit 2:14 into the second round.

The win was Stamp’s second submission victory in ONE Championship while also earning her the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Title.

#1. Alyse Anderson (KO)

Stamp could not have gotten a better United States debut than what she had against Alyse Anderson. The 25-year-old faced the American star at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III card on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Stamp was already a fan favorite even before she had her first match in the US, but she only realized just how global her fanbase is the moment she emerged on the stage in Denver.

With the capacity crowd fully behind her, Stamp knew she had to deliver and she took it quite literally. For two rounds Stamp managed to dictate the pace of the match and even tried submitting Anderson on the feet. She ultimately got the finish through her unparalleled Muay Thai striking.

Anderson tried to set up a trap against the cage with her clinch, but Stamp Fairtex was far too technical for ‘Lil’ Savage’. After escaping the clinch and landing a quick knee strike, Stamp launched a soul-crushing kick that immediately folded Anderson in half.

Stamp Fairtex didn’t just score her sixth finish in ONE Championship, she also secured a match with Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

