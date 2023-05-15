Relive Stamp’s jaw-dropping US debut against Alyse Anderson

Stamp Fairtex’s United States debut against Alyse Anderson was simply stunning.

The Thai megastar brought her brand of excitement to Denver, Colorado, when she stopped Anderson with a terrifying kick to the body at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

While the entire card’s replays are available for free on Prime Video in North America, ONE Championship also released Stamp’s full match against Anderson on YouTube.

Check out the video below:

“An incredible knockout finished the atomweight MMA battle between top-ranked contender Stamp and American warrior Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 – proudly presented by Fairtex,” posted the organization on its official YouTube channel.

Stamp, the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender, headed into the sold-out 1stBank Center on back-to-back wins in MMA and kickboxing. Her fight against Anderson, however, carried a bit more significance.

The Thai megastar knew that a win over Anderson would put her in a match against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title. Deciding to put her fate on her very hands, Stamp put on one of her most dominant displays inside the circle.

Anderson, to her credit, did the best she could to eliminate Stamp’s striking and tried to bring the match to the ground early in the first.

‘Lil’ Savage’ even attempted to put Stamp in an inverted triangle, but the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion quickly avoided the submission attempt.

The American star tried to grapple once more in the second round, but Stamp was far too wily to fall into that trap for a second time.

Stamp needed just a few seconds to escape quickly landing a left knee on the separation before ending Anderson with a cracking kick to the body.

