Stamp Fairtex recalls her first Muay Thai fight at six years old

Stamp Fairtex was first introduced to Muay Thai at an early age and little did she know then that it would change her life forever.

Since picking up the “art of eight limbs,” the Fairtex Gym affiliate has progressed by leaps and bounds, which has continued in ONE Championship where she has been a part of since 2018.

With the promotion, she became a Muay Thai world champion in the atomweight division while also concurrently holding the kickboxing gold at one point.

Stamp Fairtex’s fame and reputation as a world-class striker also grew under ONE and she is now recognized as one of the top athletes in the sport.

The Thai superstar recently added to her growing legend when she impressed in her United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Stamp Fairtex demolished hometown bet Alyse Anderson with a second-round knockout victory off a thunderous body kick in their atomweight mixed martial arts showdown. The spectacular win earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

During a guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following her U.S. debut, Stamp Fairtex got the chance to share what her combat sports journey has been like, particularly her formative years in Muay Thai. She said:

“[Yes, correct I [got introduced] to Muay Thai at around five years old. Yes, [I started fighting at six years old].”

She added:

“I was training for it and it was actually one of the activities in the Temple for kids. They do the matchmaking for the kids to fight on that day. I was picked and I fought this girl. I kneed her a couple of times, she started crying and gave up.”

Watch the interview below:

Stamp Fairtex’s dominant victory over Alyse Anderson booked her a spot in the planned ONE interim atomweight MMA world title fight against South Korean Ham Seo Hee, which she has expressed readiness for anytime. She has also made it known that moving forward she plans to compete again in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

ONE Fight Night 10 was ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground event in the United States. Its replay is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

