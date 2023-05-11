Stamp Fairtex roasts Ariel Helwani on his version of the 'Stamp Dance'

Stamp Fairtex has fire in her fists as well as in her words.

The Thai megastar had an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following her stunning knockout win over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last weekend.

During the interview, Helwani tried his best version of the New Jeans hit 'OMG' that Stamp used for her entrance in her United States debut.

Stamp, being the fun-loving fighter that she is, quickly gave her judgment of Helwani’s moves:

“Yes, it’s not bad but it’s [also] not good.”

While Helwani isn’t winning anyone over with his dancing dad moves, Stamp did the complete opposite when she walked out the ramp inside the packed 1stBank Center in Colorado.

American fans were already excited with the mere mention of Stamp’s involvement at ONE Fight Night 10, and they promptly popped the moment the women’s atomweight star emerged on the stage for her 'Stamp Dance'.

While Stamp had the audience lit up with her entrance, she had them in full pandemonium when she knocked out Anderson in the second round of their matchup.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion thoroughly dominated the match, but it was in the second round that she decided to end it.

After breaking away from the clinch, Stamp tagged Alyse Anderson with a sickening kick to the body that immediately folded the American star for the knockout win.

Stamp now has a chance at MMA gold after securing a match against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

North American fans can rewatch ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Prime Video.

Watch Stamp's entire interview below:

