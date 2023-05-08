Stamp pays homage to New Jeans for first Stamp Dance in the United States

At ONE Fight Night 10, one of the biggest stars in Asian combat sports made her first physical imprint on the western world when Stamp Fairtex stepped inside the circle.

Facing off against Alyse Anderson this past weekend, this wasn’t just any atomweight MMA matchup for the Thai superstar. On May 5, she made her US debut at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, giving the US fans a taste of what Asia has become used to.

With a huge opportunity on her hands to boost her profile, there was never any doubt that the 25-year old was going to put on a spectacular show for all the fans in attendance and those watching via Prime Video.

Most importantly, she produced a stellar performance inside the circle, chipping away at her opponent with her accurate striking before finding the shot that closed the show on Anderson.

Midway through the second round, she landed a kick to the body on the break that sent Alyse Anderson crumbling to the canvas, sending the fans in Colorado crazy.

Though she is one of the most dangerous strikers on the entire ONE Championship roster, Stamp has always become a huge name thanks to her personality and showmanship.

Before the fight took place, the fans in Colorado and those watching live were treated to her iconic walk-out dance for the very first time on US soil, where she paid homage to K-pop group New Jeans with their song, “OMG”:

North American fans can rewatch the fight and entire card in full via the free replay of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

