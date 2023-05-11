Stamp Fairtex would absolutely love fighting in the U.S. again

Now that she’s experienced what it’s like fighting in the United States, Stamp Fairtex knows she has to go back and put on another show for her rabid American fans.

Stamp stole the show at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video when she knocked out Alyse Anderson in their women’s atomweight matchup.

Though she absolutely lit up Anderson during the fight, it wasn’t the only time when the packed crowd inside the sold-out 1stBank Center popped for Stamp. The moment the Thai megastar walked out to the stage for her entrance, the Denver crowd was already in pandemonium.

In her interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Stamp said she had so much fun fighting in the United States that she’s itching to go back:

“I loved fighting in America. The downfall of it was I had to go there [early], before at least a month, for three weeks, which is quite a long time for me, but I would go back to America again.”

Though she had to fly to Colorado weeks before her fight against Alyse Anderson, it seemed that Stamp easily acclimated to life in the mile-high state.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion would regularly post her adventures to social media.

From her daily training to hiking at Red Rocks Park with fellow ONE Championship superstar Aung La N Sang, Stamp shared it all on her Instagram.

Stamp may have taken her time having fun, but she still put in the hard work leading up to her fight against Anderson and that resulted in another highlight-reel finish to her already stacked catalog.

The win also pushed Stamp to a shot at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title against South Korean star Ham Seo Hee.

Stamp’s match against Anderson, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, is available on replay for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

