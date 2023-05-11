Stamp Fairtex had 'difficulty breathing' at first due to Colorado’s altitude

Thai superstar striker Stamp Fairtex was one of the big winners in ONE Championship’s historic first live event in the United States last week but admitted preparation for it did not come easy.

The former two-sport ONE world champion obliterated American opponent Alyse Anderson by way of knockout in the second round of their atomweight mixed martial arts clash at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

Stamp Fairtex completed her conquest of Alyse Anderson at the 2:27 mark of the second stanza after she connected with a devastating body kick off a clinch from which her opponent could not recover.

To come up with the best possible performance in her U.S. debut, Stamp Fairtex and her team made sure they gave themselves ample time to acclimate to the conditions up in Denver, making the trek there a month before her scheduled fight.

Stamp confessed that she struggled breathing initially in the high-altitude conditions in Denver. Eventually, her body adapted and from there things got better for her.

Stamp Fairtex narrated to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour what she had to go through prior to her latest victory, saying:

“The first week was tough, I had difficulty breathing because of the thin air. I felt like I wasn’t in shape at all. After the first week, I felt a lot better.”

Check out the interview below:

Stamp Fairtex’s impressive victory over Alyse Anderson earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

It also set her up for a collision with South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world title.

When and where the interim world title clash will take place are still to be determined but Stamp expressed her readiness for it anywhere and anytime.

ONE Fight Night 10 went down at 1stBank Center in Denver. The event's replay is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

