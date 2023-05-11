Stamp Fairtex admits feeling pressure of fighting an American in her US debut 

While she greatly impressed in her United States debut last week, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex shared she did it amid pressure she put on herself.

The Fairtex Gym representative topped hometown bet Alyse Anderson by second-round knockout in their featured atomweight mixed martial arts confrontation at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

The contest was part of the stacked card assembled for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., which went down at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex was in her element against American Top Team affiliate Alyse Anderson. She displayed both power and technique in an impressive victory.

The end came for ‘Lil’ Savage’ at the 2:27 mark of the second stanza when she was unable to continue after absorbing a crushing body kick from the Thai striker.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Stamp Fairtex said she felt a lot of pressure heading into the fight and was happy she was able to rise above it in the end.

“I felt pressure to give it my best because it’s my first time in the States and I had to fight against [Alyse Anderson] in her hometown in America. It’s a lot of pressure in my first time. This is the most exciting fight for me [so far].”

Watch the interview below from 8:20 onwards:

Making the victory all the more significant for her, she earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong. Also, the 25-year-old booked a spot in the planned ONE interim atomweight world title fight against South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee.

Fight fans who want to catch the replay of Stamp Fairtex’s impressive victory, as well as the rest of the action at ONE Fight Night 10, can do so for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

