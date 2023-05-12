Stamp Fairtex shares update on her budding durian farm

While still far from calling it a martial arts career, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex has started preparing for life after competition.

Among the ventures she has entered into is a durian farm back home in Thailand, which she and her family are looking forward to reaping the benefits from when it starts producing.

25-year-old Stamp Fairtex gave an update on the farm on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following her impressive United States debut against Alyse Anderson last week.

The former two-sport ONE world champion said:

“Yes, I have a farm now. It usually takes four to five years to have big trees that have durian come out. But right now, at my house, it started happening already, but on the other big farm, it’s going to take two more years.”

Watch the interview below:

Stamp Fairtex defeated hometown bet Alyse Anderson by knockout in the second round of their featured atomweight mixed martial arts showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5th.

Midway into the second stanza, she did it explosively. She caught ‘Lil’ Savage’ with a crushing body kick off a clinch on her way to the victory and the hefty $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

The victory also set Stamp Fairtex up for a showdown with South Korean Ham Seo Hee for a planned ONE interim atomweight MMA championship fight down the line.

ONE Fight Night 10 was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground show in the U.S. It took place at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. The replay of the event can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes