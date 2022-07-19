Stamp Fairtex sharpening her elbow strikes for impending return to the Circle

Stamp Fairtex is ramping up her training despite heading to the United States for some media responsibilities.

Fairtex Training Center showed Stamp perfecting her elbow strikes ahead of her scheduled trip to Los Angeles to attend ONE Championship’s July 20 press conference with Amazon.

As of writing, Stamp is headed to the United States to attend her first media event in the country.

Stamp is already one of the top strikers in the world having won a couple of world titles in ONE Championship. Nevertheless, the Thai superstar will always be a student of martial arts and is in the process of perfecting her craft.

The 24-year-old is already regarded as one of the best fighters of her generation, having won both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

She’s since transitioned into mixed martial arts where she won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship and currently sits as the No.1 contender in her division.

Despite her extensive striking background, Stamp has shown an evolved ground game in her MMA career. Stamp has two submission wins. These victories came at the expense of seasoned grapplers Asha Roka and Ritu Phogat.

However, it was her striking that nearly won her the ONE women’s atomweight world championship when she challenged Angela Lee for the strap in the main event of ONE X this past March.

Stamp had the longtime divisional queen reeling after a thunderous left hook to the body. Despite her early success, it was Lee’s extensive grappling that eventually stopped Stamp’s onslaught.

Stamp Fairtex is excited to see her American fans

The charismatic striker has become a brightest martial arts star and she’s ready to bring her brand of energy to the United States.

Stamp Fairtex is one of several ONE Championship athletes who will grace the joint press conference with Amazon Prime Video. Flying to Los Angeles with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and ONE officials, Stamp said she can’t wait to arrive in the country and meet her American fans.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said:

“Words can’t express how excited I am. I am super glad and honored to be able to participate in this press conference, and to fly to the United States for the first time in my life. I’m ecstatic and I can’t wait to see my fans in America.”

