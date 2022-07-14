“I can’t wait to see my fans in America” - Stamp Fairtex excited for first visit to the US

Stamp Fairtex is ready to bring her brand of infectious energy stateside.

The Thai superstar and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will fly together to Los Angeles, California, early next week for ONE Championship’s press conference, which will officially launch its partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

It will mark Stamp’s first visit to North America ever, and the Asian superstar is excited to connect with her fans from the other side of the world.

Stamp drew audiences with her electrifying striking and captivating charisma. It’s this blend of talent and personality that made her one of ONE Championship’s biggest stars.

In an interview with ONE, Stamp said she’s beyond the moon to be included in the press junket, since it gives her the opportunity to travel to the United States.

“Words can’t express how excited I am. I am super glad and honored to be able to participate in this press conference, to fly to the United States for the first time in my life. I’m ecstatic and I can’t wait to see my fans in America.”

Stamp is one of the most successful athletes in ONE Championship, having held both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles at one point concurrently.

She has since transitioned into mixed martial arts, amassing an impressive 8-1 record. In the process, she became the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion.

ONE Championship and Amazon will hold a joint press conference in Los Angeles next week to officially launch their long-term partnership.

Stamp Fairtex proud of ONE Championship deal with Amazon

ONE Championship continues to push its brand into the North American market as it recently signed a multi-year deal with Amazon and its streaming platform Prime Video.

Despite its already lofty place in the overall sporting landscape, ONE Championship continues to drive its brand and the deal with Amazon is another major milestone for the global martial arts organization.

Stamp Fairtex, who has been with the promotion since 2018, is beyond proud of the partnership and she can’t wait to make her debut on American screens.

“I’m happy that ONE Championship has this deal with Amazon Prime Video. For me, it’s a fantastic opportunity for us athletes to get our names out there to a wider audience, and to perform for our fans on US primetime.”

