Watch: Stamp Fairtex breaks out dance moves, head kicks Rashi Shinde in first MMA fight

Stamp Fairtex is best known for two things – being a terrific fighter and her signature dance moves. When walking out to the circle or after her exciting performances, Stamp will always have a dance prepared.

ONE Championship recently shared on Instagram a video of Stamp dancing in the gym and then earning a headkick knockout:

"Don't let the dance moves fool you... 😅 [Stamp Fairtex]."

The headkick knockout comes from her debut fight in ONE Championship. She stopped Rashi Shinde in just 19 seconds in the first round under Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series banner.

The former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has done loads of dances that have made her a standout star. In her world title challenge at ONE X against Angela Lee, Stamp did a walkout with a dance from the K-Pop super-group BTS.

Stamp is a notable talent in standup sports, having earned world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai. She shocked the MMA world when she submitted Commonwealth gold medal-winning wrestler Ritu Phogat to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix title. During her walkout, she performed a choreographed dance while dressed as anime character Sailor Moon.

ONE commentator Michael Schiavello said:

"It's the 'Stamp Dance' we've all come to love. The Sailor Moon outfit adorning Stamp Fairtex tonight. I'm not event going to talk. Sit back and enjoy the 'Stamp Dance', it's amazing."

Stamp Fairtex seeking rematch against Angela Lee

Stamp lost in her world title bid earlier this year when she challenged the reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee. She will need to work her way back to the title picture in the competitive atomweight division. However, in a potential rematch, Stamp is confident in her abilities.

She stated in a recent interview:

“I felt really bad [that I didn’t get the knockout]. I knew she was scared of the body shots, so that’s what I went after. After fighting her the first time, I know that if I fought her again, I can knock her out and I can win. Because I know how she fights now, I’ve experienced it.”

Stamp had early success in the fight, folding over 'Unstoppable' with a liver strike. Ultimately, the jiu-jitsu was too much for the young Thai-born fighter and she lost via submission in the second round. Stamp acknowledged that she has some work to do:

“I need to train my Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills more, for sure. And I should be more careful in the next one.”

Stamp is expected to have another fight in 2022 but nothing has yet been officially scheduled.

