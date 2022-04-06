"I am who I am because of Muay Thai" - Stamp Fairtex is grateful to the Sports Authority of Thailand

Stamp Fairtex has already established herself as one of the best Thai fighters of her generation, collecting belts in multiple sports in ONE Championship. However, the highly-skilled striker wouldn’t have achieved what she has in her career without the support she’s gotten from the Sports Authority of Thailand.

In an Instagram post, Stamp said that it was the sporting body who gave her an avenue to pursue a career in Muay Thai and eventually get into mixed martial arts.

Stamp wrote:

“As a ONE Championship champion, I am very grateful that the Sports Authority of Thailand gave me the chance to show my abilities in MMA, which was based on Muay Thai that I learned at a young age. I am who I am because of Muay Thai.”

The 24-year-old rose to stardom in ONE Championship, earning her stripes and winning the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Later, she also claimed the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship. The title helped her earn the right to challenge for Angela Lee’s crown at ONE X.

The Sports Authority of Thailand and ONE Championship forged a partnership back in January 2020 to further develop the sport of Muay Thai on a global scale.

Stamp Fairtex vows to improve in MMA

Although Stamp Fairtex is a natural in the striking arts, it doesn’t mean that she can’t throw it down with the best of them in the world of MMA. However, the 24-year-old acknowledges that she has a lot to learn in the sport.

At ONE X last month, Stamp ultimately fell short in her hunt for a third world title against Angela Lee. Nevertheless, she's determined to improve and get better, and she has no qualms climbing the ladder once again to reinsert herself into title contention.

Stamp wrote on Instagram:

“I would like to say sorry to all of my fans, my team, and my boss. I did my best last night but I can’t take the world title back to my home country. I learned a lot from this fight and accept that I have to gain more experience and MMA skill. After I come back to the camp, I will train harder and will come back better version. And congratulations Angela Lee, you are my idol.”

Fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting Stamp's return to the circle.

