Watch: Stamp Fairtex chops at Asha Roka’s lead leg with stinging low kicks

ONE Superstar Stamp Fairtex chopped heavily at India’s ‘Knockout Queen' Asha Roka's lead leg with stinging low kicks. The lively scene took place at ONE: Dreams of Gold in August 2019, and saw two young MMA warriors hungry for a spot in the atomweight rankings collide.

Stamp made it clear from the beginning that she was going to call the shots. In the sequence below, the Muay Thai powerhouse can be seen throwing a couple of vicious outside and inside leg kicks to Asha Roka’s lead leg.

ONE Championship released a video on the Instagram page with the caption:

“You're gonna feel that in the morning 😖 @stamp_fairtex”

Catch the sequence below:

Stamp Fairtex looks as cute and as harmless as a newborn kitten outside the circle, but she can be an absolute menace inside it. The former two-sport world champion ate away at Asha Roka’s lead leg like an ice pick, chipping away at the limb in order to tear her down.

A former Indian boxer, Asha Roka came into the bout with an impressive undefeated MMA record of four wins under the Super Fight League banner in India. The Bhopal-native had a reputation of either submitting or knocking out her opponents, hence the nickname, ‘Knockout Queen.’

On the other end, Stamp was becoming a bit of a prodigy within the organization. She had already secured two world titles in Muay Thai and Kickboxing by the time she transitioned to MMA. After a successful MMA victory at ONE Warrior Series 2, Stamp made her official debut in rampant fashion against Roka in August 2019.

Coming into the foray as the fan favorite, every punch, kick, and takedown Stamp shot boosted her confidence. Roka did well to prevent the takedowns and found success with her jab work. However, the Stamp’s strength was on a different level.

Showing off her ground skills, Stamp eventually took control of the Roka’s back to submit the Indian ‘knockout queen’ with a deep rear-naked choke. It was a historic breakthrough for the 24-year-old sensation.

Stamp Fairtex won’t quit until she has the atomweight belt around her waist

Stamp Fairtex won’t quit until she has secured the long-sought-after atomweight belt. Her first title challenge against atomweight queen Angela Lee ended with her first loss after a dominant streak.

However, the defeat didn’t dampen Stamp’s spirits. She continues to improve her ground game with her coaches at Fairtex, preparing for her next chance at gold. The former two-sport world champion inspired fans with her latest video, with the help of some background music from Tryp God Jimi called, Keep Going.

With only one loss to her record, Stamp will return to the circle in no time as her road towards capturing that belt continues to be built.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far