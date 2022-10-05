Stamp Fairtex teaches Mikey Musumeci how to dance at ONE on Prime Video 2 after party

Stamp Fairtex and Mikey Musumeci unveiled their victory dance at the ONE on Prime Video 2 afterparty in Singapore a few days ago.

The footage on Instagram shows Stamp in a white jumpsuit teaching the American grappler her staple dance moves while Musumeci follows along with a massive grin on his face.

Watch Musumeci do the Stamp dance below:

Both Musumeci and Stamp Fairtex have cause for celebration after coming out victorious in a stacked card at ONE on Prime Video 2, which aired live from Singapore on September 30.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was crowned the first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion after being awarded a decision-victory over long-time Brazilian rival, Cleber ‘Clandestino’ Sousa.

Musumeci did well defending Sousa’s attacks, countering with his own pressure and near-submission attempts.

While Musumeci was grappling in the biggest match of his life, Stamp Fairtex was enjoying the show from the sidelines. She had already accomplished what she set out to do in beating grappling sensation Jihin Radzuan under MMA rules in the bout before.

After an epic back-and-forth battle between the two women, a critical elbow in the final round dropped Radzuan onto the mat and solidified a decision win for Stamp. The Thai sensation is back in the winning column and remains the No.1- ranked contender in the stacked atomweight division.

Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen are set to butt heads in special mixed rules bout

Stamp Fairtex has the next 3-4 months to prepare for one of the biggest challenges of her entire fighting career. She is set to collide with world renowned kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, Anissa Meksen, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on January 14.

Just like the mixed-rules bout between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2021, the rounds will also alternate between the Muay Thai ruleset and MMA.

This will be Meksen's first MMA rodeo. The former two-sport world champion told SCMP MMA recently:

“I’m definitely sure on January 14 in Bangkok, all the fans can see me get a takedown. This is 100 percent.”

